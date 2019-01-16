Remembering 'Zwoz': Saying goodbye to a political pal

The first time I met Gene Zwozdesky, he extended his hand and repeated my name.

He instantly identified my surname as being Ukrainian, and from that time on he always called me Kim 13, which, loosely translated, is what my surname means in Ukrainian.

I repeated that story often to people who heard him pare down the salutation to just 13.

It was one of many connections we shared over the years, as I covered the Alberta legislature for CBC.

I covered Zwozdesky through his floor crossing from the opposition Liberals to the governing PCs led by Ralph Klein, from his cabinet appointments to his election as Speaker of the legislative assembly.

Eugene Zwozdesky will be buried today. His funeral at St. John's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral will attract a capacity crowd of friends, former colleagues, political pals, entertainers and journalists who over the years became his friends.

He died on Jan. 6 at age 70, from a cancer few people knew he had.

He was a fixer

I spoke to Zwozdesky after the 2015 election, when he lost his Edmonton Millcreek seat to the NDP.

He wasn't bitter or angry.

His disappointment was more matter-of-fact. And in true Zwozdesky fashion, he played the role of fixer by offering to tutor the novice NDP government with it's crop of stunned and surprised MLAs, who never really expected to be elected, much less sit on the government side.

I saw Zwozdesky in his fixer role a number of times over his political career.

When Ed Stelmach entered the legislature for the first time as premier in 2006, "Zwoz" was the first person to greet him and shake his hand.

He was given a spot in Stelmach's cabinet. But when the leadership changed in 2012, Zwozdesky turned his attention from cabinet to the Speaker's chair.

Laurie Blakeman, a Liberal MLA at the time, was also in the race to become the new Speaker, and so was Red Deer PC MLA Mary Anne Jablonski.

With two PCs and one Liberal there could have been a split, with the unthinkable in Alberta politics — an opposition member actually winning the Speaker's chair.

Then suddenly, Jablonski dropped out of the race.

It came as no shocker when Zwozdesky won, and Jablonski became deputy chair of committees, a role that also allowed her to wear the traditional robes and sit in the Speaker's chair.

Zwozdesky fixed problems and got what he wanted.

He embraced all of his roles, and from my perspective he was a good person to know on a first-name bases.

Budget embargo breach

In 2008, one of my Calgary colleagues made the mistake of calling a public agency to ask about the impact of the new budget.

But he made the call before the afternoon budget embargo had been lifted.

It was a serious breach, a problem with a journalist who either didn't know the rules or didn't take them seriously.

The response from the premier's office was swift.

There were hints they were going to use the budget breach as an excuse to kick all CBC journalists, including me, out of the legislature.

Negotiations went on between my bosses in Edmonton and Calgary and the premier's office.

It wasn't looking good.

"Kim 13, how are things?" Zwozdesky asked when we bumped into each other walking on the legislature grounds.

"Actually, Gene, not so good," I said.

So he stopped, and listened.

I told him that the heavy hand of some overzealous communications person was trying to get the CBC banned from the legislature.

He nodded his head, and said something that gave me confidence that sanity would prevail.

I don't know if Zwozdesky spoke to anyone, or used his role to influence the outcome, but not long after our conversation the crisis passed.

CBC didn't receive embargoed news releases for a time, but the penalty was reasonable and didn't compromise our long-term coverage.

We never spoke about it again. But in the back of my mind I think Zwozdesky fixed another problem.

A dressing down

Another time, my video photographer and I were covering a committee meeting in the old legislature annex building, as we had done numerous times.

It was a meeting of the members' services committee, which meant it was chaired by the Speaker, Gene Zwozdesky.

I was in the back of the room taking notes when my photographer began to set up on the riser in the back of the room.

Trevor is a seasoned tactician who can stand his ground when push comes to shove.

But this time, for some reason, the sergeant-at-arms decided it was time to enforce the rules.

It's widely known that when shooting video on the floor of the legislature, photographers must be properly attired with a jacket and tie.

It's a little less prescriptive when meetings are held outside the legislature itself.

On this occasion, Trevor was wearing jeans and hikers.

It's standard attire for photographers who could be sent to a fire or a crime scene at a moment's notice.

The sergeant-at-arms told Trevor he couldn't shoot the meeting wearing jeans, and didn't approve of his footwear either.

I felt that was a departure with convention, and just plain dumb.

So I went above his head and sent a note to Zwozdesky, who was about to chair the meeting.

He listened intently to Trevor and I as we made our case.

His glasses perched on the tip of his nose, waving a finger in the air, he agreed.

Zwozdesky overruled the sergeant-at-arms and allowed Trevor to shoot the meeting wearing his nicely pressed denim attire and me to cover the story, whatever it was.

It was a small victory but it resonated with me and Trevor.

Talent and flair

A man of talent and flair, at the time Zwozdesky was one of only a handful of MLAs who spoke French.

And he did so whenever he could, even in the cafeteria when ordering a bowl of borscht from Giselle, who ran the operation and made the soup.

"Pour aller," he would shout as he scooped up his soup and took off.

I wasn't sure where he was off to, but I followed his lead and got my own bowl of borscht.

Getting caught up in Zwozdesky's whirlwind was never a bad idea.