Former Northlands Coliseum Zamboni looking for a new home 

If you have a spare $35,000 lying around, there's a Zamboni with your name on it.

The 1996 classic has been up for grabs on a Kijiji ad for the last month or so. It was bought last spring by former United Sport and Cycle owner Wilf Brooks.

The Zamboni is one of two that was sold off by the city last spring. (Min Dhariwal/CBC ) Brooks says he and a business associate were contacted by the city after it started liquidating some of the assets inside the old rink.

"We ended up owning the one Zamboni," said Brooks who retired from the longtime Edmonton sports store at the end of 2017.

Along with the Zamboni he also bought the old boards inside the Northlands Coliseum, as well as 20 locker stalls from inside the Oilers former dressing room.

But Brooks isn't adding any of these items to a collection. He's selling them and using the money to help out others.

Brooks says the purchase was funded by the Rink of Dreams society, a not-for-profit venture he's been involved in for the last two years.

'New rink boards'

The society helps communities and organizations build, or renovate new and old ice surfaces and existing arenas.

The old boards that were secured from the Coliseum found a new home in Rich Valley, Alta., which is about 90 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

"They're now playing hockey with new rink boards, and they've got their ice, and it's one more rink that's back in service," said Brooks.

Rink of Dreams helped build a new rink shack in the hamlet of Kingman, Alta., which is 80 kilometres southeast of Edmonton. Kingman also receives equipment donations from Sport Central, another not-for-profit organization Brooks helped set up in 1991.

Sport Central has provided over 145,000 low-income kids with safe gear, helping them to participate in the sport of their choice.

Next Monday is <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HockeyDayInChateh?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HockeyDayInChateh</a>! D/Commr. Zablocki and Dene Tha’ council members will cut the hockey tape to open a new multi-sport area and skating rink to local youth. Catch up on the Chateh rink story with posts every day this week! <a href="https://t.co/6rFMmIuviQ">pic.twitter.com/6rFMmIuviQ</a> —@RCMPAlberta His group also teamed up with the Dene Tha' First Nation to help the tiny community of Chateh, Alta., near Rainbow Lake, about 880 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, build an outdoor rink behind the local RCMP detachment.

'It's part of Edmonton history'

The plan with the Zamboni is to sell it and split the money with the Rink of Dreams and Sport Central. But so far there's only been a few tire kickers.

"It's a part of Edmonton's history," said Nick Etchells, who volunteers his time with Brooks' organization.

Brooks says the Zamboni is in excellent working condition and runs on natural gas. (Min Dhariwal/CBC)

Etchells says the Zamboni — despite its age — is in great condition and he's hoping it finds a new home very soon.

"It's a very unique piece," he said. "It was maintained very well by the operators, in pristine condition and we found it the same as it was left after its last game."

And if it doesn't sell, Brooks isn't worried. He says the fundraising possibilities for the Zamboni are endless.

"We've got it up for sale obviously, but there's a piece of me that still sees it driving around Edmonton one day with some celebrity driving it around, raising funds for Sports Central and going through the drive-thrus and having some fun. And if that were to happen, I'm all ears."