Curtis Zablocki new Alberta RCMP commanding officer, leaving Saskatchewan

Alberta has a new top Mountie. Alberta Justice says Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki has been appointed the RCMP commanding officer for the province.

Zablocki replaces Deputy Commissioner Todd Shean

The Canadian Press ·
Curtis Zablocki has been appointed the RCMP commanding officer for Alberta. Zablocki previously headed up RCMP in Saskatchewan. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press)

Zablocki had been heading up the RCMP in Saskatchewan for the past two years.

When he assumes the new job he will be promoted to deputy commissioner.

He will be replacing Deputy Commissioner Todd Shean, who is retiring after 32 years of service.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley says Zablocki knows the province well and has spent much of his career in Alberta, including as deputy criminal operations officer.

