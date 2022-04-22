7 youths charged with second-degree murder in death of Edmonton high school student

Seven teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of an Edmonton high school student.

The victim, a Grade 10 student at McNally High School, was waiting for a bus on the afternoon of April 8 when he was assaulted. He died a week later in hospital from a stab wound to the chest.

"The victim and suspects were known to each another and it is believed that this incident was an escalation of violence between two rival groups," the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Friday.

CBC News has confirmed seven youth have now been charged with second-degree murder in the death.

The teens charged include five boys — two 14-year-olds, two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old — and two girls, ages 16 and 17. The 17-year-old girl is also charged with attempted obstruction.

Police said six of the youths were originally charged with attempted murder in relation to the assault. They were arrested over the course of several days the week after the incident. A warrant was issued for the seventh youth.

The charges were all upgraded to second-degree murder after the victim died, police said.