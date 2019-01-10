Youth injured in head-on collision in west Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating after a head-on collision between two vehicles Wednesday evening sent at least one person to hospital.

Police say the collision happened around 9 p.m. Whitemud Drive and Winterburn Road in the city's west end. Police confirmed a youth was taken to hospital with serious injuries. There is no information on the status of the driver of the other vehicle.

Police say drivers should avoid the area as "a complete road closure is in effect at and within the proximity of the collision scene."