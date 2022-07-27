Grande Prairie breaks ground on new emergency shelter for youth

After 13 years of work, Grande Prairie's Sunrise House has finally broken ground on a new youth emergency shelter.

It is the only youth shelter in northwest Alberta and has been in the works since 2010.

The current shelter is quickly running out of space, executive director Tanya Wald told CBC Edmonton's Radio Active.

"We're just continuing to see an increase in young people," Wald said. "They're struggling with homelessness or addiction and just high risk for trafficking."

The new facility will double the number of emergency beds offered from 12 to 24.

With more youths needing to access the shelter, the current one, pictured, is quickly running out of space. (Submitted by Sunrise House)

There will be 10 bedrooms with two beds each and four single bedrooms. Two of these rooms will be barrier free.

The shelter will also be able to offer housing for young people.

"We'll have 10 bachelor apartments for supported transitional housing for young people," Wald said.

While youths are living in the apartments, they will get additional support, go grocery shopping, learn how to pay their bills and take care of their space.

The facility will also include a quiet, multi-sensory room, a spiritual room, a programming room and a common space for a kitchen, dining and living room.

Wald said youths have different needs compared to adults. Many of the youths coming in haven't had healthy connections, and have different experiences and histories.

"That level of caretaking needs to be higher when we're looking at getting [young people] ready for a program or housing," Wald said. "It's not a one-size-fits-all."

In a report that looked at Grande Prairie's strategy for homelessness, the city states that in 2018, 22 per cent of the population experiencing homelessness is 24 years or younger.

Radio Active 8:07 A youth shelter in Grande Prairie is expanding Sunrise House is increasing its services because there is a growing number of youth experiencing homelessness and addiction in Northern Alberta.

Transitioning into adult homelessness

Grande Prairie Councillor Dylan Bressey said the city is proud to support the Sunrise House Emergency Shelter.

"As one of Canada's youngest cities, this service is vital to our community," he said. "The organization does critical work by helping youth and young adults in need and keeping a roof over their heads."

Sunrise House supported over 100 youths in 2020: 60 per cent of them had mental health concerns, 23 per cent were reported as high risk for exploitation, and 50 per cent struggled with substance use.

Wald said more can be done to increase awareness about child and youth homelessness.

"All we're doing is transitioning young people into adult homelessness and that's devastating to us," she said.

The plan is to start construction soon and complete it by fall next year. The total cost of the project is $5.5 million.

Sunrise House fundraised for the new shelter and has $1.5 million left to raise.