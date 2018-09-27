Skip to Main Content
Youth charged with attempted murder in Edmonton bus driver stabbing
New

Youth charged with attempted murder in Edmonton bus driver stabbing

A 15-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder for the stabbing of an Edmonton Transit Service bus driver early Wednesday morning.

15-year-old also faces charge of aggravated assault of 65-year-old driver

CBC News ·
Edmonton police taped off the area around a bus involved in a driver stabbing early Wednesday morning at the Mill Woods transit centre. (David Bajer/CBC)

A 15-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder for the stabbing of an Edmonton Transit Service bus driver early Wednesday morning. 

The teen, who cannot be named, also faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public and theft of a motor vehicle. 

The assault happened at 3:40 a.m. at the Mill Woods Transit Centre on Hewes Way and 25th Avenue.

The 65-year-old driver was stabbed more than a dozen times, said Mark Tetterington, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union's Edmonton local.

Edmonton Transit released a statement late Wednesday afternoon that said the bus driver had been released from hospital.

The City of Edmonton has scheduled a transit safety and security update for Friday morning. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us