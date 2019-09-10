Youth, 17, killed when car hits home in Fort McMurray

A 17-year-old died early Sunday when the car he was riding in veered off a road and hit a house in Fort McMurray, Wood Buffalo RCMP said Tuesday.

The youth was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The car's two other occupants were injured in the 2:30 a.m. crash on Gravelstone Road.

The 22-year-old male driver suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital in Edmonton. A 21-year-old male passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS.

The collision damaged a gas line. Several homes were evacuated while repairs were completed, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.