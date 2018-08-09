Youth, 17, charged with murder in death of man on Alberta Métis settlement

A 17-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 22-year-old man on the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement northeast of Edmonton.

Boyle RCMP responded to a complaint of an assault with a weapon at a home on the settlement at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Brandon Ladouceur, 22, was taken to hospital, where he died early the next day.

An autopsy determined the death was a homicide.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested on scene and is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan provincial court next week.

Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement is about 150 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.