18-year-old shot by Edmonton police recovering in hospital, ASIRT says

The man shot by Edmonton police Monday while inside a stolen vehicle was 18 years old, Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said in a news release Thursday.

The man, shot in the shoulder and recovering in hospital, was found in a stolen flatbed truck parked on 100th Street, south of 106th Avenue.

Officers boxed the truck in, but when police ordered the man inside to come out, he drove "forcefully" into one police vehicle and then a second, ASIRT said.

During the confrontation, officers fired their pistols at the driver.

ASIRT, which looks into incidents police incidents resulting in serious injury or death, is investigating.