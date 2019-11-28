Young girl describes father's attack on her and her baby brother at Edmonton murder trial

With heartbreaking innocence, a five-year-old girl told an RCMP officer that less than 24 hours earlier her father was punching her and her baby brother.

Her brother was in heaven now, she told the investigator with the Zebra Child Protection Centre in a 40-minute videotape played in front of a jury Thursday.

"That's sad," she said.

The girl, now seven, testified Thursday at her father's second-degree murder trial. He is also charged with assaulting her.

The father cannot be named as the court issued a publication ban on the identity of the children who share the same name.

On a Saturday afternoon in November 2019, the father was home alone with his daughter and one-year-old son.

The girl was sitting up asleep on one couch in the townhouse living room while her father slept on another and her brother played on a blanket on the floor, she told Cpl. Angela Heath in the videotape.

"I see that you have a mark on your face," Heath said.

"Last night daddy was punching me and [my brother]," the girl said in a quiet voice.

With careful prodding, she described for Heath harrowing details including when the father was kicking the baby and throwing the boy onto the couch.

The little girl said that her father turned his attention to her.

"He punched me in the head and cheek," she said. "Three times."

'He said sorry'

At the start of the trial, the father's lawyer told the jury his client had killed the little boy, but was not aware of his actions at the time because he was in a sleep-like automaton state.

In the videotaped interview the day after the killing, Heath asked the little girl, "Was your daddy asleep or awake when he punched you?"

"He was awake," she answered.

But later in the interview, she said that after the violence ended, she woke her father up by tickling his armpit.

"He said sorry," she said. "Then he sat on the couch."

Comfort dog Fletcher rests on a blanket next to a seven-year-old girl as she testified in her father's murder trial. (Zebra Child Protection Centre/Instagram)

During cross-examination Thursday, she agreed that when her father woke up, he asked her what happened and that she replied, "Daddy, you hit him! You hit him."

The girl testified Thursday from a separate room on camera with a Zebra worker and comfort dog at her side.

The jury trial is scheduled to last six weeks.