Young Alberta activists joining global climate strikes

More than a thousand young climate activists are expected to walk out of classes and march to the Alberta Legislature today to gather for a large environmental protest.

Students are expected to march from MacEwan University, the University of Alberta and Churchill Square on Friday at around noon.

A rally will be held at the Alberta Legislature grounds from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Students are expected to be joined by adult workers and advocates in what organizers are referring to as the "largest climate mobilization in the province's history."

"I am acting because I am worried about my own future, as well as the future of generations to come," organizer Olivier Adkin-Kaya said in a news release.

"My concern for our planet's future is something I have in common with the ever-growing group of people who can no longer deny the urgency of the climate crisis."

The rally and march joins hundreds of other events expected to be held across Canada on Friday, along with many more across the world.

Many young climate activists have been inspired by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who is attending a rally in Montreal today.

The activists are calling on politicians to adopt a climate action plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to zero by 2050.