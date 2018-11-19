Single-vehicle crash leaves 19-year-old driver in critical condition

A single-vehicle crash at an on-ramp to the Yellowhead Trail on Monday morning has left a 19-year-old man in critical condition.

A 2002 Dodge Caravan struck a light standard on the eastbound on-ramp to the Yellowhead at Victoria Trail at 7:20 a.m.



The driver, who was alone in the minivan, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Edmonton police said.



Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the collision, but investigators believe the minivan may have been speeding, police said.



Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.