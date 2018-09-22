Multi-vehicle collision closes section of Yellowhead Trail

Three separate collisions near 170th Street and Yellowhead Trail eastbound closed part of the roadway Saturday morning, Edmonton police said.

All lanes in that area, including on ramps and exit ramps, are closed as police investigate.

Out of the three collisions, two involved Edmonton Fire Rescue trucks that were on their way to the first collision, the Edmonton Police Service said in a media release Saturday morning.

Only minor injuries have been reported.

EPS is reminding drivers to slow down this weekend. Overnight snow accumulation, with another five centimetres expected Saturday, will lead to slippery winter driving conditions.

According to EPS, there were 18 collisions reported between midnight and 9 a.m. Saturday.

Three of them were hit and runs, another three involved injuries, and 12 resulted in damaged property.