Police investigate serious pedestrian collision on Yellowhead Trail
Drivers are being asked to avoid a section of Yellowhead Trail after a serious collision involving a pedestrian.

Closure expected to remain in place for several hours

Police are investigating a serious pedestrian collision in northeast Edmonton Friday morning. (CBC)

Drivers are being asked to avoid a section of Yellowhead Trail after a serious collision involving a pedestrian in northeast Edmonton Friday morning.

As of 9 a.m., all eastbound lanes of Yellowhead Trail at 66th Street were closed, Edmonton police said in a traffic advisory.

The closure is expected to remain in effect for several hours, police said. No further details were provided. 

