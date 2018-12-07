New
Police investigate serious pedestrian collision on Yellowhead Trail
Drivers are being asked to avoid a section of Yellowhead Trail after a serious collision involving a pedestrian.
Closure expected to remain in place for several hours
Drivers are being asked to avoid a section of Yellowhead Trail after a serious collision involving a pedestrian in northeast Edmonton Friday morning.
As of 9 a.m., all eastbound lanes of Yellowhead Trail at 66th Street were closed, Edmonton police said in a traffic advisory.
The closure is expected to remain in effect for several hours, police said. No further details were provided.