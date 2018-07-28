Construction work causes major delays on Yellowhead Highway, near Hinton, Alta.

Drivers heading west on the Yellowhead Highway over the weekend can expect major delays between Jasper and Hinton, Alta.

Construction work just west of Highway 40 started Saturday morning, meaning there's reduced speeds and alternating one-lane traffic.

The construction zone is about three kilometres long.

Construction will continue until Sept. 15, according to 511 Alberta. (Lydia Neufeld/CBC)

Westbound motorists making their way to Jasper National Park or beyond can expect to sit in long lines. Hundreds of drivers were stuck in traffic for more than an hour Saturday afternoon.

Alberta's official road report website, 511 Alberta, says construction work will take place every day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. until Sept. 15.