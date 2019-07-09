Local state of emergency declared for parts of Yellowhead County due to overland flooding

Heavy rainfall in west-central Alberta has prompted Yellowhead County to declare a "localized local state of emergency" due to overland flooding.

The county issued the declaration at 2:30 p.m. Monday, noting that travel in the area has been restricted.

Albert Bahri, director of protective services for the county, said about 25 homes were affected by the flooding.

"The water was breaching some of the roads, " said Bahri. "It was over the top of several of the roads and over the top of several of our bridges."

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued at 3:55 p.m. due to the flooding in the Niton Junction and Carrot Creeks area of Yellowhead County.

According to the alert, dangerous driving conditions have reported on several roads, including:

Township Road 532 west of Range Road 125.

Old Carrot Creek Hwy between Range Road 140 and Range Road 141 .

Range Road 135 North of Township Road 540 (no vehicle exit for residents).

Niton North Road south of Township Road 542.

Niton North Road south of the railway crossing.

Township Road 542 west of Niton North Road (no vehicle exit for residents).

Range Road 135 south of Township Road 534.

Bahri noted that the water is starting to recede in most areas. Even as water recedes on the affected routes, roads will have to be inspected before they are declared safe for travel.

Bahri said if residents suspect their homes may have been affected by the flooding, they shouldn't re-enter them until it's deemed to safe to do so.

A reception centre has been set up at the Peers Multiplex for those who can't return home or are displaced.

Residents can call 1-833-334-4630 for more information or check the county Facebook page for up to date information.