Returning Yellowhead County residents urged to have damaged homes inspected

As waters recede, Yellowhead County warned residents Tuesday not to return to homes damaged by flooding before getting an inspection.

One day after the west-central Alberta county declared a local state of emergency, officials warned emergency responders must first inspect damaged homes that could be unsafe due to electrical problems, contaminated water wells or sewer damage.

Residents in need of inspections or who notice problems with road safety are asked to call 1-833-334-4630.

Crews were out Tuesday inspecting bridges and washed-out roads as restricted county roads began to be reopened. Photos posted on social media by residents showed a range of damage, from a large crater in a road and submerged roads and fields to structures partially underwater.

"We're also surveying some bridges that we're not sure if the integrity of those structures is where it needs to be at," county spokesperson Dan Ivanov said in an interview.

Crews were out inspecting flood damage to roads and residences on Tuesday. (Yellowhead County) "What we saw in aerial photos is there are dozens of properties ... that have been affected, and property damage is ranging from actual damage to homes and houses to farmland. Beyond that, there is some infrastructure damage."

He said officials expect water levels to continue to recede, barring more rain.

On Monday, heavy rainfall prompted the county to declare a "localized local state of emergency" due to flooding. About 25 homes were affected by flooding.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued at 3:55 p.m. in the Niton Junction and Carrot Creek area of Yellowhead County.

There was no formal evacuation notice, but some residents left their homes to stay with family and friends. The county set up cots at a local multiplex.

Residents can check the county Facebook page for up-to-date information. Officials plan to post more information about claims for personal property damage and potential provincial assistance.