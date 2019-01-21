Yellow vest convoy to cause traffic delays on Anthony Henday Drive Tuesday morning

Traffic delays are expected along Anthony Henday Drive on Tuesday as a convoy of truckers gather for a pro-pipeline rally.

Trucks participating in the "Stand Up Canada Yellow Vest Pipeline Rally" will begin travelling north on the Henday at around 10:30 a.m., the Edmonton Police Service said.

This convoy is anticipated to last for several hours.

According to a Facebook event from the group, the convoy plans to meet up near Lamont, Alta. before heading to Edmonton.

The trucks are expected to use the inside lane on the Henday, leaving other lanes open to passing traffic. Police will monitor the convoy to ensure first responders can get by, if need be.

Similar pro-pipeline rallies have been held across the province in recent weeks.

A convoy organized by the yellow vest movement — which focuses on a swath of grievances including the Trudeau government, carbon tax and immigration — is planning to travel to Ottawa in February.

The group is looking to bring Alberta's pipeline concerns to lawmakers, who they feel have ignored the issue.