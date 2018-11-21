Woman's hands blistered from frostbite after Yellow Cab driver denies her a ride

An Edmonton woman's hands are blistered from frostbite after a Yellow Cab driver refused her a ride on a snowy day last week.

Karen Petersen called the taxi company on Nov. 16 to arrange a ride to her dialysis appointment. She said she was waiting in her wheelchair outside her Mill Woods townhouse when the taxi arrived at around 9 a.m.

The driver told her there was too much snow to safely transport her, Petersen said, so he got back into his taxi and left. Stunned, she turned around and grasped the metal railings of her ramp to pull herself back into her house.

It was around –14 C that day but felt like –20 with the windchill. Petersen didn't bring gloves because she thought she would be in the taxi.

Her hands started to hurt when she got back inside.

"My hands felt like they were on fire, and then I got big blisters," Petersen said.

"My palm has one that's about the size of a quarter. And the ones on my finger tips grew bigger than the finger itself. It was painful."

Her son, Aaron Petersen, said there were a couple of inches of snow on the ground that day. He usually shovels his mother's walk but can't always do it in time for her appointments.

Watch: Karen Petersen's hands are blistered after she was left behind in the cold. Karen Petersen, who uses a wheelchair, describes having to pull herself back into her home after being abandoned by a Yellow Cab driver, leaving her hands frostbitten. 1:59

He said his mother was also denied a ride with the city's Disabled Adult Transit Service (DATS) on Nov. 5 because of snow.

He did not file a complaint with Yellow Cab or DATS because he wasn't sure they would do anything to rectify the situation.

The Petersens say they are looking for alternatives to keep the walkway cleared. Aaron has called some shovelling companies but said he was told they can't always guarantee the walks will be shoveled in time for his mother's appointments, and it can be expensive.

Petersen needs dialysis three times a week and Aaron said snow shouldn't be a barrier. These incidents left his mother exposed to the elements and at risk of missing her crucial medical appointments, he said.

"She can't miss dialysis," he said. "If she misses dialysis, that's detrimental to her life.

"I'm hoping that these companies that are meant to be helping people with disabilities will learn to be more compassionate about these people that can't necessarily help themselves entirely.

"Yes, their workers have a right to be safe, but so do the people they're helping."

Taxi driver suspended

The driver who refused Petersen a ride last week has been suspended, Yellow Cab president Phil Strong said.

He would not identify the driver but said the man has been in the taxi industry for at least 10 years.

A customer cannot be denied a ride due to snowy conditions, Strong said. What happened with Petersen appears to have been a "severe case," he said, and an investigation is underway.

"We do not tolerate any behaviour that would jeopardize the safety of any customer, regardless of their condition," Strong said.

Petersen was denied her ride with DATS on Nov. 5 due to safety concerns about the condition of her ramp, city spokesman Rowan Anderson said in an email.

"Our drivers use their best judgment and discretion to determine if it's safe, or not, to bring the client out to the vehicle," Anderson said.

"A single individual walking up a snowy ramp is very different from pushing someone in a wheelchair through snow. In this particular case, the driver didn't feel he could safely get the client to the vehicle."

If a client has had a ride cancelled at the door due to safety concerns, Anderson said, they could call DATS back if their walkway has been cleared to rebook a trip.

Petersen said a doctor looked at her blisters and told her there wasn't much that could be done, other than allow for time to heal. She said the condition of her hands has made it difficult to do daily tasks.

She doesn't plan on calling Yellow Cab for a taxi again.

"I don't want it to happen again," she said. "I feel stressed now, every time it snows."