WWE star admits she staged verbal smackdown against Alberta Mountie

A professional wrestler's verbal smackdown of an Alberta RCMP officer was staged after she was issued a speeding ticket.

A video of the traffic stop outside Edmonton went viral over the weekend after it was posted on Twitter by World Wrestling Entertainment personality Lacey Evans.

The video shows a Mountie officer giving the American a ticket while she yells, "Canada is terrible."

Evans, who was in the Alberta capital on Saturday for a WWE Live! show, later admitted in a Twitter post that she staged her tantrum with the officer.

1.Canada is terrible.🇺🇸<br>2. You know Exactly who I am.<br>3. You will be speaking to my lawyer. 💅👒 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YaNasty?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YaNasty</a> <a href="https://t.co/EsqRSaj4iV">pic.twitter.com/EsqRSaj4iV</a> —@LaceyEvansWWE

The RCMP says the speeding ticket against the wrestler was real, but her filmed response was staged.

Spokesman Fraser Logan says he wasn't aware of any repercussions against the officer.

"They agreed that this is something that she would like and he obliged," Logan said Monday of Evans and the officer.

"RCMP members, whenever they are out there in the community, they will definitely oblige any request from the public that they deem is appropriate."

Evans says on Twitter that she posted the video as a joke and doesn't want it to be an example of how to treat members of law enforcement. Her bio on WWE's website says she's a former marine and military police officer.

"I'm glad you were all entertained but if you ever try to honestly disrespect or put my brothers and sisters in blue in harm … I hope you get what you asked for," she says.