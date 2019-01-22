Skip to Main Content
Man found outside south Edmonton apartment building was stabbed to death, police say
The man found dead outside a south Edmonton apartment complex Sunday morning died of a stab wound, an autopsy confirmed Tuesday.

Police say Gearard Wright, 20, of Edmonton, sustained life-threatening injuries during an altercation in the Ermineskin neighbourhood just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Paramedics arrived but Wright died at the scene. 

Edmonton police say they released Wright's name because it serves an investigative purpose. 

