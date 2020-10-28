Pipeline worker struck and killed by equipment in west Edmonton

A worker died Tuesday after being struck by a piece of equipment at a Trans Mountain pipeline construction site in northwest Edmonton.

The employee died around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Whitemud Drive and Winterburn Road, a spokesperson for Occupational Health and Safety said.

The death is being investigated by OHS. Spokesperson Natasha McKenzie said no details are available about what happened.

Work at the site has stopped but no stop work orders have been issued, McKenzie said Wednesday.

The worker killed was an employee of SA Energy Group, a general contractor hired to construct portions of the Trans Mountain pipeline in the greater Edmonton area.

SA Energy Group said it is co-operating with investigators.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm a fatality has occurred at the SA Energy construction site in Edmonton," the company said in a statement.

"Our operations have been put on hold, and we are cooperating fully with Alberta Occupational Health and Safety in respect of the incident.

"Our prayers and sympathies are with our employee's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time."

As of Wednesday morning, work on the site remained halted. Caution tape and plastic tarps surrounded a large side-boom crane.

In a separate statement, Ian Anderson, president and CEO of Trans Mountain Corporation, offered his condolences to the worker's family and colleagues.

"This is a tragic incident and I know that staff and contractors at both SA Energy and Trans Mountain join me in extending our deepest sympathies to the worker's family.

"They remain in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time."