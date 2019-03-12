Skip to Main Content
Man, 31, dead after workplace incident south of Grande Prairie

RCMP say a man has died after being struck by heavy machinery at a worksite about 60 kilometres south of Grande Prairie, near Wapati Road. 

RCMP say a man died Sunday after being struck by heavy machinery at a worksite about 60 kilometres south of Grande Prairie, near Wapati Road. 

Grande Prairie rural RCMP say officers responded to the scene at about 10:30 p.m.

The man, 31, suffered fatal injuries. RCMP say his name will not be released.

Police say Occupational Health and Safety officials have been notified.

