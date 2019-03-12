Man, 31, dead after workplace incident south of Grande Prairie
RCMP say a man has died after being struck by heavy machinery at a worksite about 60 kilometres south of Grande Prairie, near Wapati Road.
Incident happened Sunday evening near Wapati Road
Grande Prairie rural RCMP say officers responded to the scene at about 10:30 p.m.
The man, 31, suffered fatal injuries. RCMP say his name will not be released.
Police say Occupational Health and Safety officials have been notified.