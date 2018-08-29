Worker killed at WCB building hit by garage door

A man who died in the Workers' Compensation Board building Aug. 17 was killed after being hit by an overhead door, CBC News has learned.

"Occupational Health and Safety determined the worker had been struck by an overhead garage door in the parking garage," OHS spokesperson Lloyd Wipf said Wednesday.

"Our officers were informed around 10 p.m. on Aug. 17 that a worker had been injured."

Wipf said the man, in his 50s, died while on shift for Bee-Clean Building Maintenance at the WCB Jarvis building at 9925 107 St. in downtown Edmonton.

Edmonton police and emergency crews were called to the scene, then turned the investigation over to OHS.

"Unfortunately we can't comment on the cause of death or when he died," said Wipf.

Bee-Clean executive vice-president Rob Scott told CBC the company is not releasing the employee's name.

"Out of consideration for the worker's family and their privacy during this period of mourning, we are not able to comment on the cause of the worker's death at this time," Scott said in an email Wednesday.

"The key goal from our perspective is that no accident like this one ever happens again. The health and safety of all workers is our utmost priority."

Wipf said OHS officers have up to two years to finish the the investigation.

Edmonton police said the man's death is considered non-criminal.

OHS could still lay charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.