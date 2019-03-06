Worker killed at RV business in Spruce Grove

A 57-year-old man died Monday after a workplace incident at a business in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton.

The mishap happened around 1 p.m. at Grove RV & Leisure, Occupational Health and Safety spokesperson Charity Wallace said Tuesday.

The incident involved "towing a fifth-wheel RV with a tractor," Wallace said.

OHS officials are still investigating, she said.

The death is the latest in a string of recent workplace fatalities in Alberta.

On March 4, a 37-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle at a business on a rural property south of Grande Prairie. The vehicle was backing up when it hit the worker, RCMP said.

Later the same day, a 45-year-old man died in Leduc when he fell from a fourth-floor balcony at an apartment building that was undergoing renovations.

This week, a 31-year-old man suffered fatal injuries Monday after being struck by heavy machinery at a worksite about 60 kilometres south of Grande Prairie.