Worker killed at Syncrude oilsands plant north of Fort McMurray

A contract worker was killed Sunday night at an oilsands plant, Syncrude Canada reported in a news release Monday.

Emergency crews responded to reports of an incident at Syncrude's Aurora mine site involving a contract worker at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The worker could not be revived, the release said.

"This is devastating news for all of us at Syncrude," Steve Yatauro, senior vice-president, production, said in the release. "The safety and well-being of our employees and contractors is always our top concern."

The company said it is working with the RCMP and Alberta Occupational Health and Safety as well as conducting its own investigation.

No other workers were injured in the incident.

The Aurora mine is 80 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.