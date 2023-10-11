Worker dead in apparent drowning at northern Alberta energy facility

A contract worker has died in a water storage pit at a Birchcliff Energy facility in northern Alberta, the company said Wednesday.

The Calgary-based oil and gas company says the incident occurred at one of its water storage pits located south of Bay Tree, Alta., located about 600 kilometres from Edmonton.

"We have commenced an investigation into the cause of this tragic accident," said Birchcliff CEO Jeff Tonken.

Birchcliff says emergency response crews responded to the scene Tuesday evening.

The company says it appears the contractor may have drowned, though it adds the incident is still being investigated.

Birchcliff says the contractor's family has been notified.

The contractor's name has not been released.

Birchcliff produces around 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from operations focused on the Montney and Doig resource plays in Alberta.