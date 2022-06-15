Wooden angel rises from the puddle of an ice sculpture that fell to the pandemic
Kelly Davies made the sculpture for his daughter's school in Sherwood Park, Alta.
Last week, Kelly Davies loaded the sculpture draped in a white cloth from his truck onto a cart and rolled it over to the front entrance of St. Nicholas Catholic School in Sherwood Park, Alta.
A bouncy, chatty group of Grade 4 students — his youngest daughter's class — streamed out of the school, rubbernecking at Davies and the mysterious figure as teachers ushered them toward the benches in front of him.
Davies introduced himself even though many of the students had met him before.
Two years ago, he had come to the school and carved an angel sculpture out of ice around the same spot. The date was Mar. 11, 2020. Two days later, the school shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It just sat here quietly melting in front of an empty school," he said.
"I decided that I'm going to recreate that sculpture as a gift," he paused, choking up.
"It's okay," a voice from the crowd said.
"This one though shouldn't melt away," he continued.
He revealed the angel sculpture made of yellow cedar to a lot of "Oh wows!" from the students, as he stood beaming at their reaction.
This isn't the first time Davies has created a sculpture for the school. In fact, he has been doing it since 2015, when his oldest daughter started attending the Kindergarten to Grade 4 school.
This is the last sculpture he will do for the school though, as his youngest graduates. In previous years, his kids knew he would be coming to school to carve, but this entire project was a big surprise.
"I only found out about it this morning," said Julia Davies, his daughter.
She found the gift really special.
"It's a gift to the school that will be here for a really long time," she said.
Apart from his tradition of making ice sculptures every January solely for the children, he has also done commissions for the school or presented other wooden structures as gifts. One is an owl sitting on a stack of books made of wood for the librarian.
"My oldest daughter is a book hound, so she wanted to do something special for the library," he said.
He has also built the school a buddy bench and a statue of the school's namesake, Saint Nicholas.
Davies has been an ice carver since 1999, but then he got his hands on some wood and never looked back.
"Six or seven years ago I touched the wood for the first time and realized that had been what I'd been looking for," he said.
Since then Davies has mostly done wood carvings at festivals and events.
"I'm not a carver for the sake of carving things and selling them. I'm a carver for the sake of sharing it," he said.
With files from Pippa Reed
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?