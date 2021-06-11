Rural Wood Buffalo trails province in COVID vaccinations as restrictions lift

As Alberta lifts provincewide COVID-19 restrictions, Wood Buffalo's rural communities are falling behind the provincial vaccination rate.

Healthcare and community leaders say they are trying different techniques to get people vaccinated, including education campaigns and youth clinics.

The vaccine rollout in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, not including Fort McMurray, trails the rest of the province by more than 25 percentage points.

As of June 11, 42.4 per cent of eligible residents in rural Wood Buffalo had received a first dose compared to 68.5 across Alberta.

Hard-hit Fort McMurray is also behind the provincial average, with 61.4 per cent of people 12 and older vaccinated with their first shot.

Leaders say there are different reasons for the lower uptake across rural northern Alberta, including limited accessibility.

But despite the lower uptake, the region is reopening along with the rest of Alberta as the government takes a provincewide approach to lifting restrictions.

People in Conklin, about two hours south of Fort McMurray, have had the opportunity to attend two vaccination clinics. Each clinic lasted a day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Valerie Quintal, board member of Conklin Resource Development Advisory Committee (CRDAC).

Travel time is a barrier for many, Quintal said.

"You would have to go to Fort McMurray or the nearest clinic that's available," she said. "It's over a two-hour travel there and then two hours back."

She says the CRDAC has asked Alberta Health Services to bring clincs to the community.

A two-hour window for walk-ins during the last clinic was "really good to have," said Quintal, especially for those without Wi-Fi or the means to make their own appointments.

She said she would like to see more walk-in times available.

AHS, First Nation direct efforts toward young people

Chief Peter Powder of the Mikisew Cree First Nation said about 55 per cent of the population had received their first dose, dropping to 20 per cent for those between 12 and 18.

"I think people just realise that the people that are vaccinated are the ones that are not getting sick," said Powder.

Powder said leadership in Fort Chipewyan will be meeting to talk about ways to entice the younger age group to get vaccinated.

"With that group it really just depends with what they see online," said Powder.

Dr. Kathryn Koliaska, medical officer of health for AHS North Zone, said the department is focused on ensuring anyone who wants a first dose can get it.

A temporary AHS youth clinic, which opened at the end of May, vaccinated 200 people. A walk-in clinic is currently open at MacDonald Island Park.

AHS has several clinics and outreach planned at work sites from June 12 to 25.

The clinics will be offered at Imperial Oil, ConocoPhillips, CNOOC, Cenovus, Suncor, CNRL and Syncrude.

Stella Lavallee, president of the Willow Lake Métis Nation, said Anzac has had strong vaccination uptake. There was a clinic on May 18, where just over 100 people were vaccinated.

"My community has been very positive," said Lavallee.

Stella Lavallee, president of the Willow Lake Métis Nation, says the public response to the vaccine has been positive. (Submitted by Stella Lavallee)

Starting next week, two nurses will come to the community weekly to administer second doses.

Fort McKay Métis Nation says it's been calling members directly and running vaccine promotion campaigns.

"it has been a struggle. And our community has been using all the resources to educate our members in getting the vaccine," said Julie Stewart, the First Nation's community safety and emergency manager

"The goal right now is just to bridge any gap for any members," said Stewart. That includes providing transportation to appointments.

As of May 28, Stewart says about 25 per cent of the Fort McKay Métis members had been vaccinated.