Wood Buffalo's new council a reflection of change — and diversity

Wood Buffalo voters have elected what is believed to be the most diverse council in the region's history.

Four of the 11 council members elected Monday are Métis, including Loretta Waquan, Kendrick Cardinal, Allan Grandison and mayor-elect Sandy Bowman.

Councillor-elect Dogar Shafiq immigrated from Pakistan and has lived in Fort McMurray since 2006. Another councillor-elect, Funky Banjoko, is originally from Nigeria.

Three of the councillors are women.

In an interview, Bowman said he believes this is the most diverse group of councillors the region has ever seen.

"It's exciting," Bowman said. "It's going to show how diverse Fort McMurray is. I think that alone is going to show that we're a welcoming place for everyone."

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo includes Fort McMurray and 10 smaller communities.

Banjoko, who has lived in Fort McMurray for 10 years, is the first Black woman elected to Wood Buffalo council.

She campaigned hard for the position, and it showed as she received the highest number of votes for council with 4,788.

"I represent a group of people that maybe they didn't feel they were represented before," Banjoko said.

"When we bring our different strengths, experiences, skills … if we work together then we will achieve so much."

Banjoko grew up with many political influences in her life, as her father was a mayor in Nigeria, her mother was a councillor and her brother was a commissioner. "It's only natural for me."

Dango Gogo is the president of the Multicultural Association of Wood Buffalo. (Submitted by Dango Gogo)

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo said in an email that councillors are free to self-identify, but information around diversity is not collected.

Waquan is one of the new faces on council, representing Ward 2. She is the is the first member of Fort McKay Métis to be on Wood Buffalo council.

"To say we are proud of her is an understatement," Fort McKay Métis president Ron Quintal said in a news release.

Dango Gogo, president of the Multicultural Association of Wood Buffalo, was excited to see the diversity on the new council.

"We have people from all over the world who come here to work, to live," Gogo said.

That diversity hasn't always been represented in council up to this point, but "to see that happen this election, it's been great," she said.

Gogo also noted that Banjoko and Shafiq received the most votes of all the candidates.

"People were voting for change, and change in a positive way," Gogo said.

Sandy Bowman, mayor-elect of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, is one of of four Métis members on the new council. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Gogo loves that her kids will be able to see themselves reflected on the new regional council.

"I think it is good for the next generation to see the change."

Bill Loutit, CEO of the McMurray Métis, said even within the Métis community, there is a lot of diversity, including families that are Swedish-Métis, Scottish-Métis and French-Métis.

"We're very diverse ourselves and we value diversity," Loutit said.

Over the last term, the McMurray Métis and the regional municipality have strengthened their relationship, he said.

Having a diverse representation on council is "only going to strengthen this region," said Loutit.

Irfan Bangash, an immigrant from Pakistan, brought his culture with him when he moved to his new home, strengthening the cricket community in Fort McMurray.

Bangash said he's proud to see Shafiq on council.

"It gives me motivation to work harder, to give more to the community."

He said he's not surprised to see many new faces on council, and the increased diversity.

Councillor-elect Grandison, one of the four Métis members on the new council, said he hopes the new councillors will collectively bring "new wisdom" to the table.

He hopes to develop a "cohesive group" that works together, he said.

"We have to work collectively to the best interests of … all of the citizens," said Grandison.

"The old boys' club doesn't always work," he said. "We live in a very diverse region. And we need to be responsive to all of our citizens."

The mayor and councillors will take their oaths of office at a swearing-in ceremony, followed by their annual organizational meeting, on Monday.