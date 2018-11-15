Two dead after head-on collision near Millet, Alta.

Two women are dead after a head-on collision Thursday evening near Millet, Alta.

Wetaskiwin RCMP, EMS, firefighters, county peace officers and sheriffs ​all responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 2A and Township Road 471 at about 6:30 p.m.

​A van travelling south on the highway collided with a northbound car. The 68-year-old woman driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said Friday in a news release.

The 22-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger in the van were both taken to hospital, but the driver died of her injuries Thursday night.

The female passenger remains in the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was rerouted in both directions for several hours as RCMP investigated.

RCMP said officers are still investigating the cause of the collision.

Millet is approximately 40 kilometres south of Edmonton.