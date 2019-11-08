Woman with history of stealing from seniors pleads guilty to manslaughter

An Edmonton woman with a lengthy record of preying on seniors pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter in the death of an 83-year-old great grandmother.

Cynthia Hamelin, 51, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the August 2019 death of Giuseppina Micieli.

With the consent of the Crown, Hamelin pleaded guilty in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench to the lesser and included offence of manslaughter.

According to an agreed statement of facts, when Micieli was attacked at about 7:15 p.m. on July 20, 2019, Hamelin was supposed to be on 24-hour house arrest at her Commonwealth Stadium-area apartment.

She was facing almost two dozen break and enter charges related to seniors' assisted-living residences and had been ordered to stay away from seniors' facilities.

Despite the order, Hamelin tried to get into the Piazza Italia Seniors Residence in the McCauley neighbourhood in central Edmonton.

For about three minutes in the vestibule, Hamelin pretended to be a resident who had lost her keys. She buzzed a number of units until someone let her in.

Cynthia Hamelin was buzzed inside the Piazza Italia Seniors Residence by pretending she was a resident who forgot her keys. (CBC)

Hamelin then began wandering the halls of the six-story building, trying to find unlocked apartment doors.

On the second floor, she got into an apartment and stole a wallet while the resident was out of the room. When the 72-year-old man returned to the room, he asked her to leave.

Hamelin went to a fifth floor unit where she left the stolen wallet after removing a debit card and bus pass.

Micieli lived on the fourth floor. Hamelin approached her while the great-grandmother was leaving her unit to take out the garbage. Hamelin announced she had to use the washroom and entered Micieli's suite.

Accused locked door before attack

Micieli let a neighbour know there was a stranger in her apartment and then she returned to her suite. She found Hamelin in her bedroom holding some of her jewelry. The intruder demanded to know where Micieli kept her money and Micieli replied that she had no money.

"The accused went to the suite door, closed and locked Micieli's only door to her residence from the inside," Crown prosecutor Kerri Facchinutti told the court, reading from the agreed statement of facts.

Cynthia Hamelin in a 2016 Facebook photo. (Cynthia Hamelin/Facebook)

Hamelin was inside the apartment for 10 minutes.

"The accused kicked Micieli's leg and Micieli fell to the floor, hitting her head," Facchinutti said.

"The accused then stomped on Micieli's ribcage with her foot. The accused repeatedly punched and kicked Micieli on various parts of her body.

"The accused placed her hand over Micieli's mouth, preventing her from yelling for help. The accused grabbed Micieli's head by her hair and banged her head against the floor."

Micieli's two adult daughters sobbed quietly in the courtroom as they listened to the details of the attack.

During the assault, two neighbours knocked and pounded on the door, but were unable to get inside to help.

Before Hamelin unlocked the door and ran out of the apartment, she pulled three gold rings off her victim's fingers, including a wedding band and a family ring from Italy with great sentimental value.

'This lady died because of her'

Micieli was rushed to hospital. She had suffered a fractured right hip, five broken ribs and bruises to her forehead, arms and chest. As a result of the injuries, she developed worsening pneumonia.

A long-time friend visited Micieli while she was still alive.

Teresa Spinelli told CBC News that Micieli told her all about the attack and how terrified she'd been.

"She was already very thin," Spinelli said. "She had lost even more weight. It was really quite sad actually. Very, very sad."

On Aug. 26, 2019, Micieli passed away in hospital.

"This lady died because of her," Spinelli said.

Defence lawyer Peter Royal said he and the Crown are working on a joint sentencing submission in the range of six to eight years. Royal requested a Gladue report which outlines an Indigenous offender's background that the judge will consider during sentencing.

He noted that Hamelin has a "significant" criminal record and has been in a jail infirmary for the past year with lung problems.

Last June, Hamelin was sentenced to four years for five break-and-enter thefts at other seniors' complexes. The manslaughter sentence will be added onto the current sentence.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 16.