Woman, 19, killed in car crash near St. Paul, Alta.

A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after the car she was driving collided with a vacuum truck near St. Paul, Alta., police said.

St. Paul RCMP were called to the intersection of Highway 881 and Highway 646 at around 8:10 p.m. after a car collided with a vacuum truck.

The 19-year-old driver was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

A collision analyst was still investigating the cause of the collision at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said traffic wasn't affected.

St. Paul is approximately 200 km northeast of Edmonton.