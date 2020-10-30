Woman who shot husband sentenced to 18 years, son who helped gets three

An Alberta woman who admitted to shooting her husband and dumping his body in a slough has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Helen Naslund, who is 56, pleaded guilty in March to manslaughter in the September 2011 shooting of 49-year old Miles Naslund on a farm near Holden, Alta.

The couple's 28-year old son, Neil Naslund, pleaded guilty to offering an indignity to human remains.

He was sentenced to three years in prison in Edmonton's Court of Queen's Bench.

The mother and son were both initially charged with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains.

An agreed statement of facts says there was a domineering pattern of abuse in the marriage.

It says Helen Naslund shot her husband twice in the back of his head with a 22-calibre pistol when he was in bed.

The statement of facts says she and her son put the body in a metal truckbox and used a boat to dump it in a swampy area.

It says they threw the gun in another slough and buried the victim's car in a farmer's field.

His body was not found for six years.