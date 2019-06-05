Woman sexually assaulted while walking through southwest Edmonton field

An 18-year-old woman was sexually assaulted Friday night while walking through a field in southwest Edmonton, police say.

The attack happened at about 10:30 p.m. in a dry pond area near 23rd Avenue and Rabbit Hill Road, in the Terwillegar area.

The woman walking home from work alone when she was approached from behind and pulled to the ground, police said Wednesday in a news release.

The woman blacked out; when she came to, she was being sexually assaulted.

The woman was able to fend off her attacker, who may have suffered an injury to his genitals, the news release said.

Police say the suspect was described as a white man in his 20s.