Woman 'petrified' as 3 grizzlies face off with dogs in Alberta backyard

Marjie Whitehead was watering the plants in her greenhouse just after noon on Saturday when she and her two dogs found three grizzlies on her property near Whitecourt.

Her frantic attempts to call her dogs into the home while the bears ate dog food in her backyard root cellar were captured in a video posted to Facebook.

"Our dogs immediately saw them at the same time I did. And of course they tore after them and started barking at them and I froze," Whitehead told CBC Edmonton's Radio Active on Tuesday.

"I was too petrified to even move. So once I came to my senses because of the dogs barking and whatnot, I quickly got inside the house and locked the door."

Whitehead was home alone. Her husband and son were in Edmonton.

She got her husband on the phone. He told her, "You're going to have to get the gun."

Warning shots fired

Even after Whitehead fired off two warning shots, the bears remained unfazed.

"They were so unconcerned with the noise and with the dogs," said neighbour Sean Gurnsey, who showed up with his two teenagers after being called by Whitehead's son.

"[The bears] weren't afraid of anything."

Marjie Whitehead recorded this video of grizzlies in her yard near Whitecourt, Alta. on Aug. 17. 1:14

Gurnsey and his kids managed to get the dogs into his van.

They scared off the grizzlies by driving the vehicle toward them — firing more scare shots and yelling.

The bears ran down toward a nearby creek, but returned two hours later to get into the root cellar again, which by that time had been closed.

A Whitecourt woman got not one, but two surprise visits from some unexpected visitors. We talk to her neighbour Sean Gurnsey who scared the bears away! 6:29

After the bears dug into the ground around the root cellar and clawed the siding of Whitehead's home, she got her gun again — not to kill the animals, which are a threatened species in Alberta, but to scare them, she said.

"I guess because they couldn't get into the root cellar they actually went away when I fired off those three shots," she said. "I was so frightened. And now every time I walk out my front door I am leery and I look around and I'm scared."

Whitehead and Gurnsey said they've spotted several grizzly and black bears around their properties this year.

"And this is the first time we've seen that in 29 years. So it's very unnerving right now," Whitehead said.

"We're kind of all on edge out here. All of the neighbours have seen these bears. They've been up on people's decks, they've been in people's yards and now obviously in Marjie's yard eating her dog food."

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers were not available Tuesday to provide information about the incident.

Whitecourt is 180 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.