Pedestrian seriously hurt in collision with truck on 118th Avenue

A 32-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing 118th Avenue in northeast Edmonton Monday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m., police received a 911 call about a collision between a pedestrian and a truck in the intersection of 118th Avenue and 86th Street.

Police said the woman stepped off a curb and was attempting to cross the avenue southbound against the light when she was struck by a westbound Dodge Ram 3500.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The major collision investigations section has taken over the investigation.

No charges have been laid against the 48-year-old man who was driving the truck, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.