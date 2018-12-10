Pedestrian seriously hurt in collision with truck on 118th Avenue

A 32-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing 118th Avenue in northeast Edmonton Monday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m., police received a 911 call about a collision between a pedestrian and a Dodge Ram 3500 truck in the intersection of 118th Avenue and 85th Street.

Police said the woman was struck by the westbound truck after she stepped off the curb on the northeast corner of 118th Avenue and 85th Street.

Police said the woman was attempting to cross to the south side of 118th Avenue.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The major collision investigations section has taken over the investigation.

No charges have been laid against the 48-year-old man who was driving the truck, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.