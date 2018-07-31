19-year-old woman killed in collision with semi-truck near Winfield, Alta.

A 19-year-old woman is dead after a collision between an SUV and a semi-truck near Winfield, Alta.

Breton RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highways 13 and 20 just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The woman was the only person in an SUV travelling westbound on Highway 13. The semi was travelling northbound on Highway 20 and RCMP say the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

Winfield is approximately 120 km southwest of Edmonton.