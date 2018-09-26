Woman killed in four-vehicle crash south of Lac La Biche

A 66-year-old woman died Wednesday in a four-vehicle collision on Highway 36 south of Lac La Biche, RCMP say.

Traffic was diverted for about four hours after the crash but the roads have since reopened.

RCMP said the preliminary investigation indicates a car southbound on Highway 36 crossed into oncoming traffic at about 11 a.m. Three northbound vehicles — a car, a truck and a transport truck — were damaged in the collision.

The driver of the southbound car later died in hospital, police said.

Three of the four male occupants of the northbound car suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Two were transferred by ambulance to a local hospital and the third was flown by STARS to Edmonton.

The drivers of the two trucks were not injured.

The crash was the second serious one in northern Alberta in less than a day.

A spectacular collision between a farm tractor and a semi hauling two tanker trailers closed Highway 44 north of Westlock on Tuesday night.

The farm tractor was crossing Highway 44 near Township Road 614 at about 8:30 p.m. when it was hit by the truck hauling liquefied petroleum gas, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

A tanker filled with liquefied petroleum gas blocked the highway, but remained intact. (RCMP)

A second truck following the tanker struck one of the trailers that remained on the highway.

Both lanes of Highway 44 were still being rerouted around the scene Wednesday afternoon while a hazmat team emptied the tankers. No gas leaked from the tankers, police said.

The drivers of the first truck and the tractor were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the second truck was not injured.