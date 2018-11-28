Pedestrian killed after being struck by 2 cars in northwest Edmonton

A woman is dead after she was struck by two vehicles in northwest Edmonton Wednesday night.

According to police, the woman was attempting to cross 127th Street near 127th Avenue when she was struck by a southbound dark-coloured car at approximately 7:30 p.m.

While the woman was lying on the street, she was run over by a second vehicle, described as a light-coloured sedan.

While the first vehicle stopped after the collision, the second vehicle left the scene.

"This was a hit and run," said Sgt. James McLeod with the Edmonton Police Service.

Police are still looking for the second vehicle.

Police could not confirm the woman's age or whether she was pronounced dead at the scene.

McLeod said police have not yet confirmed what factors may have contributed to the collision but did confirm the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.

"This was, for all intents and purposes, jaywalking across a very busy arterial road," said McLeod. "Especially at that time of the day, we can expect a lot of traffic going by. "

Both north and southbound lanes were closed on 127th Street between 127th and 128th Avenue.

Police said at 8:30 p.m. the closure would last several hours.