One dead after head-on collision near Millet, Alta.

A woman is dead after a head-on collision near Millet, Alta.

Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 2A and Township Road 471 around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

One driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene.

There were two people in the other vehicle, an adult female driver and young female passenger, who were both taken to hospital.

RCMP continue to investigate and traffic is being rerouted in both directions. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. RCMP say they don't expect the collision will be cleared for at least three hours.

Millet is approximately 40 kilometres south of Edmonton.