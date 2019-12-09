Woman struck and killed by bus in Fort McMurray

A 51-year-old woman was killed when she was struck by a bus in an intersection in Fort McMurray.

The woman was at the intersection of Brett Drive and Confederation Way shortly after 7 p.m. on Dec. 5, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

The bus was travelling west on Confederation Way when it turned left onto Brett Drive, hitting the woman, who was declared dead at the scene.

The bus driver and passengers were not injured.

RCMP said the collision is still under investigation.