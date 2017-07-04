Woman injured, several suites damaged in Mill Woods townhouse shooting

A wayward bullet injured a woman in a Mill Woods townhouse complex when a shooting broke out in an adjoining residence, city police said Saturday.

A group of people have been detained as Edmonton police continue to investigate the early morning shooting, southeast division Staff Sgt. Ashley Emerson said in an interview.

A report of gunshots in the area of 78 Street and 38 Avenue brought patrol officers to the Mill Woods area at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

"On arrival there, while they were just looking to identify the location of those shots, a second round of gunfire were heard and some screaming," Emerson said.

Police then learned a woman had been injured, and enlisted the help of the tactical unit to safely get her out of the townhouse complex and to hospital, where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"The female was actually in an adjacent complex and was struck by an errant gunshot, fired by a suspect," he said.

Several other suites were struck by gunshot rounds, and forensic investigators will be checking out the damage, Emerson said.

Officers contained the unit where the gunfire was originating from, and successfully negotiated the suspects into surrendering. Emerson would not say how many people have been taken into custody, and it's too early to speculate about the motivation for the shooting.

Earlier, police had asked area residents to stay in their homes, but Emerson said citizens are now safe to move about.