Woman injured in serious crash at Groat Road and 111th Avenue

A woman suffered minor injuries Wednesday in a spectacular noon-hour crash at the intersection of 111th Avenue and Groat Road.

EPCOR remained on scene late into the afternoon to attend to the traffic lights.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area during the rush-hour commute.

Investigators say an SUV pulled out of the Westmount Mall parking lot and tried to turn into the westbound lanes of 111th Avenue at Groat Road, police said Wednesday in a news release.

A dump truck headed westbound on 111th Avenue slammed into the SUV.

The SUV ended up pinned under the dump truck, with the female driver inside.

Police continue to investigate the crash and said no charges have been laid.