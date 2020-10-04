Woman injured after hit and run in northwest Edmonton

Edmonton police are looking for the public's help after a woman was injured in a hit and run Saturday night.

Just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, officers were notified of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven near 127th Street and 118th Avenue, police said in a news release Sunday morning.

Police said they believe a 22-year-old woman exited a stopped vehicle and approached the driver's side, when she was carried and dragged a short distance. She was reportedly left near the parking lot's entrance while the car fled the scene.

The woman was treated and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said

Investigators from the major collision's unit are looking to speak with any witnesses or people with dashcam footage from the area. Police didn't have a description of the vehicle to offer Sunday morning.