Woman injured after hit and run in northwest Edmonton
Edmonton police are looking for public assistance to investigate a hit and run that occurred on Saturday night.

22-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Edmonton police are investigating a hit and run that occurred on Saturday night in northwest Edmonton. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Edmonton police are looking for the public's help after a woman was injured in a hit and run Saturday night. 

Just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, officers were notified of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven near 127th Street and 118th Avenue, police said in a news release Sunday morning. 

Police said they believe a 22-year-old woman exited a stopped vehicle and approached the driver's side, when she was carried and dragged a short distance. She was reportedly left near the parking lot's entrance while the car fled the scene. 

The woman was treated and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said

Investigators from the major collision's unit are looking to speak with any witnesses or people with dashcam footage from the area. Police didn't have a description of the vehicle to offer Sunday morning.

