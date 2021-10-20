Woman in her 80s sexually assaulted in her home, Edmonton police say

Edmonton police are seeking help from residents in the northeast community of Montrose after a woman in her 80s was sexually assaulted in her home.

The woman told police that a man rang her doorbell sometime between 5:30 and 6 p.m. on Monday. The man reportedly forced himself inside the home and sexually assaulted her, police said in a news release.

The two did not know each other, police said.

Police are asking residents, particularly those in the area between 60th and 63rd streets and 120th and 122nd avenues, to review CCTV and doorbell footage from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in hopes of identifying the suspect.

The man is thought to be between the age of 45 and 60, about six feet tall and 190 pounds. He was wearing glasses, a blue jacket, dark pants, a black tuque and had dark stubble on his face, said the news release.