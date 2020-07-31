Woman hit, killed while walking on Highway 2 near Leduc

A woman was killed after being hit by more than one vehicle on Highway 2 near Leduc Friday morning.

The woman was walking in the northbound lanes of the highway near the 41st Avenue exit around 1:16 a.m. when she was hit by vehicles, Leduc RCMP said.

The woman died on scene.

The people in the vehicles involved were not injured.

The identity of the woman is not being released pending notification of next of kin, RCMP said.

RCMP closed a section of the highway near the collision site. Traffic has been re-routed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.