Suspect sought after woman groped at West Edmonton Mall water park

Composite drawing of suspect. (EPS)

Edmonton police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who allegedly groped a 24-year-old woman in the pool of West Edmonton Mall water park.

The woman was swimming in the pool at around 5:30 p.m. on Canada Day, when she was inappropriately touched by an unknown man, police said.

After exhausting other investigative avenues, police released a composite sketch of the suspect, in the hope that someone may recognize him.

He's described as 40 years old, about five foot seven inches and 195 pounds, dark skinned with distinct dark skin pigmentation around his eyes and mouth.

The suspect also reportedly spoke with an accent and may be of Middle Eastern descent.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact police.